Gold Hill Drive in Grass Valley closed to through traffic in July

Gold Hill Drive in Grass Valley, between 10890 Gold Hill Dr. and 10940 Gold Hill Dr., will be closed to through traffic for tree removal work on July 8 through 10. The closure will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (weather permitting). Access to businesses/residences will be maintained; however, through traffic will be required to use an alternate route.

Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of on site personnel. Contact the County of Nevada Department of Public Works at 530-265-1411 for more details.