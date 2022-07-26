Gold-en years: Lynne Hurrell brings home the gold for Sierra Gold Track Club

Lynne Hurrell, 87, doesn’t let much get in her way and has even begun to pick up the track and field event of the javelin throw. Hurrell recently placed in this category and others in the World Masters Athletics Championships.

Photo: Elias Funez

With five gold medals and one bronze at the 2022 World Masters Athletics (WMA) Championships in Tampere, Finland, 87-year-old Lynne Hurrell of Grass Valley has set the gold standard for the Sierra Gold Track Club, teammate Drue Mathies said.

Competing in the 85-89 age bracket, Hurrell took home gold medals in the 400-, 800- and 1500-meter races, as well as the cross-country and javelin competitions, which were held June 29 through July 10.

Although she was suffering from a knee injury, Hurrell not only won the 800-meter sprint, she set a new American record for her age group at 5:12.45 minutes, Mathies said.

“She often runs faster than those 20 years younger than her.”

That’s why Hurrell was able to drop down to the 70-74 age group to help the U.S. team take home a bronze in the cross-country team event, he added.

Lynne Hurrell runs for the gold in the 1500-meter race at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Photo by Jim Slouber

Started in 1975, the WMA is an every-other-year international athletic competition for athletes 35 years and older. Athletes compete in five-year age brackets. It draws more competitors than the Olympics.

TEAM NEVADA COUNTY

Although the star of the team, Hurrell was not the only Nevada County medalist at the WMA games in Finland.

Mathies, 75, said he won a gold medal in the cross-country team event and an individual bronze in the steeplechase. Durrelle Schimek, 54, won a silver for javelin, and Rene Sprattling, 72, took home a bronze in the team cross-country competition.

Also competing for Sierra Gold in Finland were Kathy Slouber, 73, and club president Patti Baker, 72, who both “scored well in several events but just missed medaling,” Mathies said in an email.

Sierra Gold teammates, from left, Lynne Hurrell, Patti Baker and Rene Sprattling take a break in between events at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Photo by Drue Mathies

Most of the members of the Sierra Gold team are older, Mathies said, but anyone in their 30s and older is welcome to drop by Saturday mornings at the Nevada Union or Bear River high school athletic fields.

“We run, jump and throw things,” he said.

The team has its own coaches to teach and inspire.

A WILL TO WIN

At 4 feet, 9 inches, Hurrell is modest about her wins.

“There’s not much competition at my age,” she grinned. Nevertheless, when it comes to competition, Hurrell is the competition. “I’m very competitive,” she said.

She discovered her competitive spirit a few years back. She was exhausted and just planned on crossing the finish line when she saw a woman ahead of her.

Lynne Hurrell talks to a group of fellow senior runners taking part in an early morning workout Saturday at Hooper Stadium in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I bet I can beat her,” Hurrell told herself. Finding a reservoir of energy she didn’t know she had, Hurrell sprinted for the finish and beat her opponent “in the last step.”

Although she’s been active all her life, Hurrell didn’t take up competitive track-and-field events until later in life. In 2015, at age 80, she broke national records in track meets in San Jose and Chico — and won her first WMA gold medals in Lyon, France.

Because of injuries, Hurrell only won one gold at the WMA event in Malaga, Spain, in 2018. (WMA changed competitions from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years in 2016.)

“The hardest thing is practicing,” Hurrell admitted. “You have to stick with it.”

Acknowledging that even she has days when she doesn’t want to get out of bed, she advised, “Get a friend.” Making a promise to “hold each other accountable” is a great motivator, she said.

JUST DO IT

Hurrell urges older people to “stay active, even if it’s just walking.”

Photographer Alex Rotas from the United Kingdom covered the WMA championships this year. She posted pictures of 80-plus athletes on Facebook “to encourage a re-think of some of those tired and lazy stereotypes that circulate in our society.”

Rotas added, “You only have to see women like Lynne (Hurrell) in action to find yourself thinking again. … (her) joyful presence is both inspiring and motivational.”

Teammate Slouber summed it up: “Lynne is special! I want to be like her when I grow up!”

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer in Nevada County. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net