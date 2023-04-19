The Sierra Business Council is inviting members of the public to join them on May 12, 2023 for the State of California Broadband Event in Grass Valley.

The workshop is designed to collect important community feedback on broadband access and digital equity in the Sierra Nevada and is scheduled to take place May 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building at 255 S. Auburn Street.