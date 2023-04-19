The Sierra Business Council is inviting members of the public to join them on May 12, 2023 for the State of California Broadband Event in Grass Valley.
The workshop is designed to collect important community feedback on broadband access and digital equity in the Sierra Nevada and is scheduled to take place May 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building at 255 S. Auburn Street.
“By attending and sharing your experiences, you can help the Sierra Nevada get the resources we need to improve our access to high-speed internet and continue to thrive,” a release said. “State, federal, and local officials will be traveling to our backyard to hear from you and your neighbors on internet connectivity and digital equity needs.”
Input from the workshop will help determine how future federal dollars will be allocated to Sierra Nevada communities and address broadband access issues in rural California.
Doors will open at 9:30 for all attendees to help themselves to coffee and light refreshments before the meeting. Lunch will be provided to all attendees.
“You and your community deserve the resources and skills necessary to fully participate in our digital world,” a release said, which emphasized the importance of the following impacted populations in the Sierra Nevada to participate:
Households with incomes at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level; Aging individuals 60 and over; Incarcerated individuals (other than individuals who are incarcerated in a Federal correctional facility; Veterans; Individuals with disabilities; Individuals with language barriers (including English language learners); Individuals who are members of a racial or ethnic minority group; and individuals who primarily reside in a rural area are encouraged to participate.
To ensure the unique needs of various community perspectives are addressed in the state-wide planning process, leaders who represent the following sectors are strongly encouraged to join: Education, Health care, Digital inclusion, Economic workforce and development, Civic engagement and essential services, Community based organizations and Tribal groups.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the digital equity plan, provide feedback on how to make it more effective, and connect with others who are passionate about digital equity in California.
The agenda will include speakers from the state, Nevada County, and several opportunities for the public to engage via breakout sessions and small group discussions.
Those needing any accessibility accommodations in order to participate are encouraged to notify the organizers in the registration process.