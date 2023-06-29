lisa at desk.jpg

Grass Valley writer Lisa Schliff works on her entry for Gold Country Writers’ competition. Deadline for submissions is July 26.

 Submitted Photo

Gold Country Writers (GCW) is hosting a writing competition open to writers residing in Placer, Yuba, El Dorado, Nevada, Sutter, and Sacramento counties. This is a great chance for writers to showcase their work and win cash prizes.

The competition aims to provide recognition and help local writers build their credentials. The deadline for submissions runs from June 14 to July 26, 2023. The limit for submission is one entry per person.