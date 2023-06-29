Gold Country Writers (GCW) is hosting a writing competition open to writers residing in Placer, Yuba, El Dorado, Nevada, Sutter, and Sacramento counties. This is a great chance for writers to showcase their work and win cash prizes.
The competition aims to provide recognition and help local writers build their credentials. The deadline for submissions runs from June 14 to July 26, 2023. The limit for submission is one entry per person.
Only original and unpublished fiction stories are accepted for the contest, with a maximum word count of 1500 words. Writers have the freedom to use any theme or genre. Put ink and imagination to work to write a winning story.
There is a submission fee to enter of $15 and a discounted fee of $10 for GCW members. Writers retain full ownership of their work. However, by entering writers agree to allow GCW to use their stories in their publications and to showcase winning entries. In addition, Gold Country Media will publish the winning stories online and in the local newspapers.
The GCW Short Story Contest is open to all writers and offers a great opportunity for new writers to be recognized. To participate in the contest, stories must be submitted in standard manuscript format. This includes double-spacing, using Times New Roman 12-point font, and submitting the story as a Word or Rich Text document. The stories will be judged anonymously based on specific criteria.
Winners of the GCW Short Story Contest will be revealed on Saturday, October 7, at a special celebration event at the Auburn City Hall Rose Room. The top three winners will receive cash prizes of $100, $75, and $50. For more information about the contest and to submit your entry, please visit the official GCW website at www.goldcountrywriters.com.
If you have any questions please contact Rebecca Partridge, the Contest Organizer, at contest@goldcountrywriters.com. Gold Country Writers (GCW) is a 501c (3) non-profit community organization that aims to foster and support writers in the Gold Country area of California.
This event is sponsored in part by the Arts Council of Placer County and Gold Country Media.