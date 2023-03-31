Senior Center

The future home of Gold Country Senior Services at 231 Colfax Blvd. in Grass Valley.

 Courtesy Photo

Our Gold Country Senior Services agency is having a community volunteer work event at our new senior center building located at 241 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley on April 1 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Members of our community from Kiwanis, Rotary, Lions, Twin Cities Church and others will be doing some painting preparation and general cleanup activities to prepare for the center unveiling at an upcoming Chamber of Commerce Mixer in April.