Our Gold Country Senior Services agency is having a community volunteer work event at our new senior center building located at 241 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley on April 1 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Members of our community from Kiwanis, Rotary, Lions, Twin Cities Church and others will be doing some painting preparation and general cleanup activities to prepare for the center unveiling at an upcoming Chamber of Commerce Mixer in April.
Gold Country Community Senior Center provides programs and services for community seniors and their families. Our vision is to create a “Hub” which provides access to services, resources, activities and healthy nutrition. In opening a Community Senior Center, Gold Country Senior Services is widening its mission beyond its current Nutrition Program to build a relevant, vibrant, and multigenerational place for community seniors.
These seniors are typically 55+ in age, own their own home, have disposable income, and are actively engaged in volunteering, traveling, or part time work.
The center will be open to the entire Nevada County community, students, and seniors. Our space will also be available to organizations wishing a meeting or event space rental.
The American Legion is hosting a lunch for volunteers at the nearby Vets Hall.
Lastly, we will have NC Media on site doing a filming and interviewing of selected volunteers.
So come on out and join us!