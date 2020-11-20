Gold Country Senior Services celebrates Bob Boyle’s 100th birthday, and closing escrow on new senior center

“While (Gold Country Senior Services) has been serving seniors since 1976, one of our Meals on Wheels clients has been living life since 1920,” said the nonprofit’s Executive Director Janeth Marroletti. “Bob Boyle is part of the fastest-growing segment of America’s population, those 85 and older, and it was our honor to help him celebrate his 100th birthday recently.”

Bob has a simple recommendation for longevity, “Just don’t die,” he laughed. Meals on Wheels volunteers and staff members were there to help make his day extra special, with a card, a quilt and a colorful cake, donated by Twin Cities Church.

“Bob is one of over 300 nutrition program clients,” Marroletti explained. “Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for meals has tripled among our senior population, and we see this need continuing to grow. We are pulling out all the stops to provide meals for Nevada County’s older residents. It’s both a challenge and a privilege to support them, so they can live independently in their own homes, for as long as possible.”

Another milestone brings the nonprofit a major step closer to an important goal.

“We recently completed escrow on the old Summer Thyme’s Bakery & Deli site,” Marroletti said. “Now it’s official, 231 Colfax Avenue, Grass Valley, will become Gold Country Senior Services long-awaited senior center.”

The senior center will offer expanded services to continue to support the health, wellness and independence of Nevada County’s older adults. However, the road to the grand opening will require the community coming together in a variety of ways.

Gold Country Senior Services welcomes volunteers who can share their ideas, expertise and enthusiasm. Donations to the Senior Center Fund are encouraged, as well.

Community support will be an essential part of the new senior center’s lasting legacy. Call 530-273-4961 for further information, or visit http://www.goldcountryservices.org.

Source: Gold Country Senior Services