Gold Country Kiwanis gives back
March 7, 2019
Gold Country Kiwanis issued checks totally $1,750 at their February 28 business meeting. Pictured from left are Lisa Quinn from Community Recovery Resources; Janice Moule from Kiwanis; Julie Cleek from Nevada County Girls Softball; Jim Troutner from Penn Valley Rodeo and Nalasia Jewel and Mary Jane Ashford from the YMCA Youth & Government program.
