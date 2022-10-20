Gold blood, blue collar: NU seniors dig in at Hooper Stadium for final home game

Nevada Union hosts Oakmont tonight in its home finale and are shown taking on East Nicolaus High School last month. The Miners close out their season next week at Ponderosa.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

Bonds formed on the gridiron are not easily broken, and can often last a lifetime.

“This is the most family of a team I’ve ever had,” Nevada Union senior Maddox Graves said earlier this season. “We all get along, we’re all great friends, and we’ve all grown up together.”

Fellow NU senior Andrew Webster added, “the football team is my best friends.”

For several of Nevada Union’s seniors, their football journeys began together when their ages were still counted in single digits and they looked more like motorized bobbleheads than the hardened players they are today.

Through the years, their dedication to the game, and to each other, continued to grow and mature. With every practice, every game, every drop of blood, sweat and tears, these players developed a trust in each other, and a duty to stand by each other in good times and bad.

Nevada Union’s Bret Cota (6), Dylan Lampe (84), Roland Betito (51), Maddox Graves (4), Andrew Webster (3) and Bodey Eelkema pose for a photo after a game earlier this season. Cota, Lampe, Betito, Graves and Webster will all be honored during Senior Night at Hooper Stadium tonight.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

“We know what each other is thinking,” said James Kinney, a Nevada Union senior who has been donning Miner blue and gold since he was 6-years old. “We just look at each other, point and nod, and it’s there. And, we can talk to each other, call each other out because we also hold each other accountable. Because it’s all love, no hate, it’s friendship all the way.”

For Graves, in addition to his teammates being a second family, Hooper Stadium has become a second home.

“I’ve been playing on this field since I was 6-years old up until now, and it means a lot more than just a field, it has become a home for part of my life every year,” said Graves.

Nevada Union senior Trayton Santos, who has been suiting up for gridiron battle alongside Webster, Kinney and Graves since he was 7-years old, said he was surprised by how fast it all went.

Nevada Union varsity football players James Kinney (64), Trayton Santos (23) and Maddox Graves (4) have been playing football together for more than a decade.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

“I just don’t want it to end,” the talented linebacker said. “High school has gone by so fast, and I know this season will go by even quicker.”

Those four Miners, along with the rest of the NU seniors, are nearing the end of this chapter in their football lives, and will dig into the turf at Hooper Stadium for the final time under the lights at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks spoke highly of the seniors and the example they have set for future generations.

“They are the epitome of Nevada Union football,” said Sparks. “They are gold-blooded, blue collar kids.”

Like true Miners, NU’s seniors have worked diligently at their craft throughout the years. They found a bit of gridiron prosperity a year ago when they helped that squad post a 6-4 regular season record and earn a playoff berth.

Nevada Union varsity football players Andrew Webster (58) and Maddox Graves (4) have been playing football together since childhood.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

They’ve also suffered through rough patches. This season, NU’s padded prospectors have found gridiron gold tough to come by, going 2-6 through the first eight games. But, like true Miners, they continue to forge ahead. These Miners do so because they are driven by the game they love so much, and the love they have for each other.

When the final seconds tick off the scoreboard and the stadium lights shutoff for the final time, Kinney said he just hopes he and his teammates have left a legacy that they can be proud of, and one that inspires future Miners.

“Sparks always says ‘leave a legacy,’ and I think myself, Maddox, Webby and Trayton have all done that,” said Kinney. “We just got to keep working hard, keep doing what we can, and as long as we’re healthy and happy – that’s a success for me.”

Nevada Union varsity player Maddox Graves has been playing football since childhood and said Hooper Stadium is like a second home.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

Those four have certainly left a legacy. Kinney is a 3-year varsity starter who leads the defense with his aggressive style of play. Santos is an absolute tackling machine in the middle of NU’s defense. Graves is a team captain who has played many roles this season, including quarterback, receiver, cornerback, kicker and punter, and does it all with a big smile. And, Webster is NU’s big play guy capable of taking a wide receiver screen 70 yards to the house, weaving through the opposing team on his way to a big kickoff return, or picking off a pass from his safety position.

In addition to those four, the Miners boasted several seniors that made lasting impressions this season. There is Clay Renner, a talented defensive end and receiver who brought a high level of physicality and toughness to both positions. There is also Bret Cota who, despite not playing as a junior, quickly proved himself to be the Miners top receiving threat this season. Senior Drew Menet wowed the crowd throughout the season with his eye-popping speed and ability at receiver. Senior David Moyer shined this year as the undersized lineman often resembled a wrecking ball as he cleared the path for NU ball carriers. There’s also Roland Betito, an undersized yet feisty lineman who plays three times bigger than his actual size. And, Dylan Lampe who has developed into a skilled cornerback with a knack for making big plays. Seniors like Shane Kamba, Tyler Rickets, Rocco McMullen, Nathan Valentine and Jack Jorgensen all made important contributions this season as well.

“They are a hard-nosed group that fights ‘til the end, and they really love the game,” said Sparks. “They love each other, their program and their school.”

The Miners plan to honor all their seniors at Hooper Stadium ahead of its contest with Oakmont Friday night. NU closes the season next week at Ponderosa.

Nevada Union seniors Drew Menet (11), Maddox Graves (4), Trayton Santos (2) and James Kinney (24) lead the Miners onto the field at Hooper Stadium earlier this season. Menet, Graves, Santos and Kinney will all be honored during Senior Night at Hooper Stadium tonight.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

