Going to market: Nevada City welcomes growers, vendors and customers with return of farmers market
The Nevada City Farmers Market has returned downtown with the implementation of some COVID-19 safety measures to help protect vendors and customers.
“The plan for May is from 9 a.m to noon on Saturdays,” Nevada City Farmers Market’s Becca Warner said. “In June, we’ll open up to the whole street.”
Warner and members of the farmer’s market team could be seen wearing mouth and nose coverings while limiting the number of shoppers to enter the market to allow for proper social distancing. Most people could be seen wearing a mask and maintaining proper distancing, while entrance lines stretched around the District Attorney’s building.
Shoppers initially wanted to browse, but once they noticed the line forming, were more inclined to gather their items and move on to allow for others to enter, according to Warner.
Support Local Journalism
“I’m just glad that the market is open,” Grass Valley’s Ravynn Noble said, after gathering some fresh vegetables and a tomato plant.
Some vendors have implemented a pre-order curbside drop-off option through their own farm’s website to keep folks from waiting in line.
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Reflecting on a journey: Nevada Joint Union High School District students publish first issue of literary magazine
Spearheaded by Bear River High School journalism students, the magazine was meant to accentuate the lives of high schools students, showcasing the diversity of their challenges, success, struggles and triumphs, explained Bear River senior and editor in chief of the magazine Sonora Slater.