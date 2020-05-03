Going to market: Nevada City welcomes growers, vendors and customers with return of farmers market

The Nevada City Farmers Market has returned downtown with the implementation of some COVID-19 safety measures to help protect vendors and customers.

“The plan for May is from 9 a.m to noon on Saturdays,” Nevada City Farmers Market’s Becca Warner said. “In June, we’ll open up to the whole street.”

Warner and members of the farmer’s market team could be seen wearing mouth and nose coverings while limiting the number of shoppers to enter the market to allow for proper social distancing. Most people could be seen wearing a mask and maintaining proper distancing, while entrance lines stretched around the District Attorney’s building.

Shoppers initially wanted to browse, but once they noticed the line forming, were more inclined to gather their items and move on to allow for others to enter, according to Warner.

“I’m just glad that the market is open,” Grass Valley’s Ravynn Noble said, after gathering some fresh vegetables and a tomato plant.

Some vendors have implemented a pre-order curbside drop-off option through their own farm’s website to keep folks from waiting in line.

