Go with the flow: Rebranded Gold Vibe Kombuchary opens taproom

Gold Vibe Kombuchary’s taproom is now open at 12615 Charles Drive off Loma Rica Drive in Grass Valley. The venue currently features a variety of alcoholic and non alcoholic kombuchas on tap, and plans to have live music on the stage most nights of the week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Gold Vibe Kombuchary, started in 2019 as NC Kombuchary, opened its new Grass Valley taproom Thursday.

Co-founder Patrick Millar said in September that the company , which produces both hard and non-alcoholic kombucha, planned upon moving to its new facility at 12615 Charles Drive, Grass Valley, to use it not only for brewing space but for a tasting room, art, and events.

“We’ve been able to get quite a few food trucks interested in coming up here, so we plan on having regular food trucks up here, and we’ll be posting on Instagram, Facebook, and our website what food is here on what days,” Millar said Thursday.

Boocha Colada, from right, Lavender Lift, and Mombucha are some of the nine different alcoholic and non-alcoholic kombuchas that Gold Vibe Kombuchary has on tap at its Charles Drive taproom, now open to the public.

Photo: Elias Funez

He said the taproom was starting off with a “weekend-oriented“ schedule — Thursday through Sunday — with plans to see how this works and potentially add days to the schedule later on.

As of Thursday, according to Millar, the company would remain in the process of moving its brewing operations to the new space for the next few months.

Describing the new taproom’s sound system, Millar said it “rivals any venue in town.” He also said that part of the space will be curated as a gallery highlighting local artists, and that it featured pieces by artists Joel Murnan and Gabriel Welch on opening day.

Gold Vibe Kombuchary tap room manager Robert Lawrence looks over the indoor space at 12615 Charles Drive in Grass Valley on opening day Thursday. Lawrence says that live music is planned for most nights of the week.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We’re just really excited,” said Millar. “We’re going to try to do some form of entertainment nightly, and we have a full set up.” The games available for use include pool, shuffleboard, giant Jenga, sack toss, and ping pong, he said.

Gold Vibe will offer both hard and non-alcoholic options, according to Millar.

Asked about the varieties of kombucha which will be available, Millar highlighted one flavored with lavender, lemon, jasmine, and ginger — colored with butterfly pea pods.

“It’s a really fun one to order on tap, because you’re walking around with almost this electric purple-looking drink,” he said. “So that’s kind of my favorite to pour for people, and it’s also appropriate moving into spring, so that’s one I’d recommend to people.”

Nikolai Breiter takes a sip from a glass full of Boocha Colada, a 6.6% alcohol hard kombucha on tap at Gold Vibe Kombuchary’s taproom in Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

He described the environment as “family-friendly,” adding that the space features high chairs, a family bathroom, and a kids’ section with toys.

In a “friends and family” invite-only event Saturday, Millar said the new space and bar worked smoothly as Gold Vibe tried them out for the first time.

“We were definitely nervous, but we got one under our belt, and this will be our first weekend open four days, with shows every night and food every night, so we’re just encouraging people to come out and check it out,” said Millar.

He said the space is set apart in the area by its “openness,” music, games, and size of the bar, and that he was looking forward to seeing the public’s interactions with it.

“We’ve all been here building it for a while, and we’re ready to just see how the flow goes when people are here and having fun,” he said.

Gold Vibe Kombuchary taproom staff prepare for their opening day Thursday. The kombuchary is the first of its kind to have a taproom in Northern California.

Photo: Elias Funez

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com