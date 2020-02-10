Global women’s rights researcher Kellea Miller to speak in Grass Valley

Kellea Miller, a global women’s rights professional and researcher, will be the guest speaker at the February 15 American Association of University Women (AAUW) meeting, which is free and open to the public. Miller works for organizations investing in social justice and specializes in grant-making program design, monitoring and evaluation, and research and analysis for social change. Highlights of her work include managing the annual giving program for Global Fund for Women, helping establish the ground-breaking UN Women’s Fund for Gender Equality, and leading the Astraea Foundation’s LGBT Global Development Partnership with USAID.

Miller will share the latest research on global funding for women’s rights and feminist movements. She will explore why funding for gender-related issues is low, even though many governments and philanthropic donors suggest that “women and children” are a top priority. In addition, she will suggest how a more powerful and effective funding ecosystem would look.

Miller holds a PhD in sociology from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and a dual bachelor’s degree in Public Policy and Feminist Studies from Stanford University. Her research focuses on gender equality discourse, global women’s movements, and development financing.

The meeting will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley, (program begins at 10 a.m.). The event is free and open to everyone. AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.