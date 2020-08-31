Glider pilot uninjured after emergency landing at Lake Tahoe

A glider made a crash landing at Lake Tahoe this weekend, though the pilot was uninjured and rescued with the help of officials and Good Samaritans.

The United States Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe and Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a glider making an emergency landing about 100 yards offshore and around 400 yards east of the public beach at Kings Beach, according to an eyewitness who emailed the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

The Sheriff’s Office recovered the pilot while the Coast Guard towed the glider to shore with the help of some local paddle boarders, officials said.

“(A) Great team effort with our government partner and local residents of the Tahoe basin,” Coast Guard officials said in a social media post.

