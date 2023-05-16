glenn.jpg

Glenn Kenes

 File photo

The news always has something new and occasionally the same headline keeps appearing. Thankfully, we have our local publications and the internet to keep us informed.

If you’ve been keeping up on news coming out of Washington, D.C., you know that Congress is once again grappling with a need to raise the federal government’s debt ceiling limit. Legislation to that effect would provide the U.S. Treasury with authorization to issue new debt to help cover the costs of programs already approved by Congress. This is a typically routine action that avoids the U.S. defaulting on its loans. However, given the polarized political climate and hardened positions on both sides of the aisle, Congress so far has not negotiated an agreement to raise the debt ceiling by the summer deadline.

Glenn Kenes, CRPC, AIF, is a private wealth advisor and managing director of Barber Kenes Retirement Solutions, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, in Auburn. He specializes in financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 27 years. Contact him at: BKRetirementSolutions.com or 530-823-0710, 470 Nevada Street, Ste. 200, Auburn, CA 95603.