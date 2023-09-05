My last couple of articles focused on children, education funding, saving for retirement and guiding young adults. Of course, not everyone has children so I thought I would share thoughts in a different direction.

Many people build their retirement and estate plans around their children and grandchildren. Everything from where they live, to how they spend their time and money, to the legacy they want to leave behind is considered through the prism of their role as parents and grandparents. For those without kids and grandkids, a different formula may apply as these individuals may have more financial freedom and flexibility as they enter retirement and beyond. But they still need to be as vigilant – if not more – about planning for their later years. If this describes your situation, read on for tips to help you navigate the many decisions that factor into retirement and estate planning.

