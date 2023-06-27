glenn.jpg

Glenn Kenes

 File photo

It’s June. The mountains, lakes and yards are looking beautiful and still green. Remember those financial resolutions you committed to at the beginning of the year? If they seem like a distant memory, summer is an excellent time to reset and take stock of your progress. Follow the tips below to recommit yourself to your financial goals.

Start with a clean slate.

Glenn Kenes, CRPC, AIF, is a private wealth advisor and managing director of Barber Kenes Retirement Solutions, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, in Auburn. He specializes in financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 26 years. Contact him at: BKRetirementSolutions.com or 530-823-0710, 470 Nevada Street, Ste. 200, Auburn, CA 95603.