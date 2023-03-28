glenn.jpg

Glenn Kenes

 File photo

We have recently experienced volatility in the markets here is 2023.

Investors came off a difficult year in 2022 — stocks fell into a bear market (defined as a decline of 20%+ from peak highs) and the bond market lost significant ground as well. The stunning jump in inflation after years of very low interest rates made matters worse.

