We work hard to bring new and relevant information to our clients. Here is new information on the SECURE 2.0 Act that may be helpful and impactful to you and your family.

The newly-enacted SECURE 2.0 Act contains significant changes that may affect how you plan for retirement. The bill, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in late 2022, could help you bolster your retirement savings and income strategy.

