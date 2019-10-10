Glenbrook Basin clean up set for Saturday

Volunteers needed for Glenbrook Basin clean up set for this Saturday

Around 150 volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Plaza Drive. Organizers hope to clean up land and old homeless camps in the area, and mitigate fire danger, a news release states.

“Collaboration is the backbone of our community, and we are up for the challenge to tackle this problem together with our partners and community volunteers,” Sheriff Shannan Moon said.

All volunteers should bring work gloves, comfortable clothes and closed-toed shoes. They also must take a safety training at the site and sign a waiver. They’ll receive breakfast burritos and a bagged lunch.

Sign up by emailing Hospitality House Volunteer Manager Leah Farkas at lfarkas@hhshelter.org, or call 530-615-0805.

— The Union staff