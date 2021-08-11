Glen Fire: Yuba County blaze leads to evacuations

From Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and Cal Fire:

The Glen Fire was at 75 acres, and was zero percent contained.

5:30 p.m. #GlenFire Update – Zone YUB-E004 has been elevated to a mandatory evacuation status. Find evacuation maps at community.zonehaven.c om and search the address you wish to locate the zone information for. Updated map photo in comments.

The following zones are under an EVACUATION ORDER (RED):

YUB-E004/E081/E092/E094/E093

The following zones are under an EVACUATION WARNING (YELLOW): YUB-E005

The following zones are under an ADVISORY (BLUE):

YUB-E006/089B/003/091/002

4:45 p.m. A temporary evacuation center is being set up at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City. Large Animal Evacuations can be taken to the Yuba County Sheriff Posse Arena at 5396 Marysville Rd. Browns Valley.

4:10pm: Zone YUB-E093 Frenchtown Rd north of Frenchtown Dobbins Rd has been added to the mandatory evacuation order as well. Evacuate Immediately. Thousand Trails being evacuated.

Fire Evacuation Update 4:00pm Willow Glen Rd – Brownsville. Zones YUB-E081, YUB-E092 and E094 have been elevated from warning to an Mandatory Evacuation Order. You should evacuate immediately to the north. If possible take La Porte Rd toward Bangor; avoid Willow Glen Rd. (E081 current affected areas are in the southern part of your zone @ Willow Glen and Frenchtown at this time, but be on alert for updates)

community.zonehaven.com for updated evacuation maps.