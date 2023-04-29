The storms that hit the area were unfortunate for many, but for certain businesses in Nevada County, the snow brought with it a need for their services.
Sierra Mobile Glass was preparing to open for business in March. However with the onslaught of what was a brutal winter for so many, they started earlier than scheduled in order to meet the demand.
Diana Hartley owns Sierra Mobile Glass and her husband, Don Clark, does the glass work.
“We lived in Reno up until December of 2021, right before the big snow storm happened,” said Hartley. “We had been out here earlier in the year because we have best friends here and we fell in love with the area; so much so that we ran home and called the realtor the next day and put our house on the market.”
Clark has been in the automotive business for 25 years, and at one point retired.
“He was going nuts so we decided we could open up a business and I always wanted to run a business. So he’s been keeping himself busy doing that,” said Hartley.
“We do any type of auto glass, whether it be windshield, side, passenger windows, back windows. We even do car mirrors. Anything to do with car glass.”
Windshields, Hartley said, take about two hours to replace. Sierra Mobile Glass uses a quick-dry sealant that allows drivers to get back on the road in 30 minutes. They offer chip repair, and also offer four free chip repairs for the first year after the purchase of a windshield. They accept all insurance companies, and are open seven days a week for a quote if not a replacement.
With no store front, the business is completely mobile, which is a benefit to customers, said Hartley.
“A lot of times when a person is at work we will go to the job and do that, or their home. They can always bring their car up here if need be, but it’s easier I think on the customer to be able to go to them. You don’t have to worry about taking time off of work or doing anything like that. You can work and Don is outside replacing the windshield or doing whatever he needs to do, so that can be convenient.”
Additionally, the mobile glass service has implemented a program where each month a member of the community can nominate someone in need of a windshield replacement who might not be able to afford it. This is done completely gratis, offers Hartley a chance to give back to the community she has so lovingly adopted.
“How this (program) came about was one of the ways we like to market ourselves is to walk Grass Valley and Nevada City and we look for cars with broken windshields and then we put our business card on there that gives $100 plus four chip fills for the year.
“I came across a van and she had written on the glass across the van that she was looking for money, her father was in the hospital, and she goes around and she plays a guitar for money. She had a broken windshield and I was going to put (the card) on her door but then I realized, that’s silly. She doesn’t have money for this. I’ve had hard times in my life where I was a single mom of four kids and you have to choose between food on the table or rent or whatever the case may be. And glass is an important thing because if you have a crack in your vision, you can be pulled over. So it’s something important that needs to be done but I obviously see where people would have to take that chance.”
Ultimately, Hartley said, the company likes to choose people for the program who give back to the community.
“We just try to work with people, budget-wise. We’re honest — we’re super honest — but I am a believer in karma. We are super happy to be here and that’s why we want to give back to the community. We have to repay the kindness somehow.”
Sierra Mobile Glass is currently offering readers of The Union $125 for any service.
For more information or to nominate someone to receive a new windshield, please visit sierramobileglass.com or call 530-557-7235.