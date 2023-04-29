IMG_1787

Don Clark installs a windshield on a pickup. Sierra Mobile Glass is officially open for business and after the recent storms, they are in high demand. The business also prides itself on finding ways to give back to the community.

 Photo courtesy Sierra Mobile Glass

The storms that hit the area were unfortunate for many, but for certain businesses in Nevada County, the snow brought with it a need for their services.

Sierra Mobile Glass was preparing to open for business in March. However with the onslaught of what was a brutal winter for so many, they started earlier than scheduled in order to meet the demand.

Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at

jnobles@theunion.com.