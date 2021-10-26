‘Glad to be back’: Sierra Streams Institute shows off new digs in Nevada City
More than one year after losing its offices and laboratory to the Jones Fire, Sierra Streams Institute has a new place to call home and is excited to be closer to the community at its new location.
Sierra Streams members held an open house for the community, showing off its space on the top floor of 117 New Mohawk Road, Suite H, in Nevada City.
Formerly at the Woolman Center, Sierra Streams Executive Director Jeff Lauder is excited to have offices back in the heart of the community where their new macro lab and water testing lab can be more easily accessed by the community volunteers of Sierra Streams Institute.
“One thing that the (Jones) fire helped us realize — we’re a community organization group and we’re glad to be back in the community,” Lauder said during Saturday’s tour of the new laboratories that they were able to design and build from the ground up.
Sierra Streams representatives talked about their water quality monitoring in the Deer Creek and Bear River watersheds and other programs currently underway, including a prescribed burn workshop being planned for December on the San Juan Ridge.
As a community and citizen science organization, Sierra Streams encourages input and feedback from the community and can be reached at http://www.sierrastreamsinstitute.org.
Elias Funez is a multimedia reporter with The Union. He can be reached at efunez@theunion.com
