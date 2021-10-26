‘Glad to be back’: Sierra Streams Institute shows off new digs in Nevada City

Sierra Streams Executive Director Jeff Lauder, left, shows off the institute’s new water testing laboratory at 117 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City during an open house Saturday. After losing its office and lab to the Jones Fire, Sierra Streams has a place to call home again. Staff are excited to be back located closer to the community.

Photo: Elias Funez

More than one year after losing its offices and laboratory to the Jones Fire, Sierra Streams Institute has a new place to call home and is excited to be closer to the community at its new location.

Sierra Streams Institute’s new location on the top floor at 117 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City. An open house with tours of the new laboratories and offices was held Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Sierra Streams members held an open house for the community, showing off its space on the top floor of 117 New Mohawk Road, Suite H, in Nevada City.

Sierra Streams Institute is currently working on getting its macro lab up and running. The water testing lab is already in use.

Photo: Elias Funez

Formerly at the Woolman Center, Sierra Streams Executive Director Jeff Lauder is excited to have offices back in the heart of the community where their new macro lab and water testing lab can be more easily accessed by the community volunteers of Sierra Streams Institute.

Sierra Streams Executive Director Jeff Lauder shows off new water quality testing equipment that volunteers will be able to use while out in the field.

Photo: Elias Funez

“One thing that the (Jones) fire helped us realize — we’re a community organization group and we’re glad to be back in the community,” Lauder said during Saturday’s tour of the new laboratories that they were able to design and build from the ground up.

A caddis fly is one of the invertebrates collected from area waterways by Sierra Streams Institute, as they are a good indicator of a healthy ecosystem.

Photo: Elias Funez

Sierra Streams representatives talked about their water quality monitoring in the Deer Creek and Bear River watersheds and other programs currently underway, including a prescribed burn workshop being planned for December on the San Juan Ridge.

As a community and citizen science organization, Sierra Streams encourages input and feedback from the community and can be reached at http://www.sierrastreamsinstitute.org .

Elias Funez is a multimedia reporter with The Union. He can be reached at efunez@theunion.com