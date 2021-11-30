Giving Tuesday brings donations, outreach opportunity

In addition to promoting donations, Giving Tuesday presented a good way to get the word out about work being done in the community, according to Child Advocates of Nevada County Executive Director Marina Bernheimer.

This year marked 10 years of Giving Tuesday — which originated as the social media hashtag #GivingTuesday, promoting charitable giving. It takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, according to the Associated Press.

The Center for Nonprofit Leadership describes Giving Tuesday as “a global generosity movement.”

The organization published a “wish list” comprising information on how to contribute to western Nevada County nonprofits spanning areas including the environment, various types of assistance for people and animals, programs specific to children and youth, and arts and culture.

Among these was Child Advocates of Nevada County , which according to Bernheimer, had received a total of around $1,000 from various individuals as of Tuesday after setting up an online fundraiser.





While the day hasn’t traditionally brought in a “huge” amount of money, according to Bernheimer, it has served as an opportunity to reach out to a wider audience rather than focus on bigger donors or grant funding.

“Giving Tuesday is a day when we are able to outreach to individuals in the community,” said Bernheimer.

Tying contributions to their impact, she explained that a donation amount of $25 could provide a “sweetcase” — a bag containing items such as a blanket, stuffed animal, and toiletries — to a child who has been removed from a home due to abuse or neglect.

GRASSROOTS

According to Robert Trent, executive director of Sierra Commons , although the nonprofit was not be participating actively in Giving Tuesday this year, the occasion served as a “good opportunity to retell our story to our community.”

Trent said Tuesday that he would be getting the word out by sending out a “year-end highlight,” sharing with the community about how many entrepreneurs the nonprofit helped start their businesses and how many business owners it had provided mentorship, for example.

Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros said Tuesday that this year’s Giving Tuesday has coincided with three local families’ offer to match donations to the nonprofit through Dec. 15, up to $30,000.

The families’ matching offer began last week, said Quadros, adding that “any help that people can give is greatly appreciated“ as each dollar donated during this period becomes two.

The winter holiday season is the ”most critical fundraising time of the year“ for the nonprofit, said Quadros, as homeless members of the community face especially difficult challenges, such as harsh winter weather in Nevada County.

The Center for the Arts launched a 12 Days of Giving initiative last month, beginning a series of events during which it will donate a portion of the proceeds from 12 performances to various local nonprofits, according to its website . Quadros said Tuesday that, in an example of collaboration in the community, the Center for the Arts’ event that night would be benefiting Hospitality House.

According to Jorie Emory, director of development and communications with Bear Yuba Land Trust , Giving Tuesday kicks off the “season of giving” from Thanksgiving to the end of the year — the time the nonprofit receives the highest amount of donations each year.

Emory said Tuesday that Giving Tuesday provides an occasion to encourage “more grassroots and smaller donations.” As of Tuesday afternoon, she said the nonprofit had received an amount of donations which was fairly typical for this time of year.

Emory described the more “grassroots” area of the Bear Yuba Land Trust’s fundraising — separate from campaigns it has launched to generate support for specific initiatives — as a critical part of its annual budget. This area includes contributions from regular memberships to Giving Tuesday donations.

“That level of giving is really important,” said Emory.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com