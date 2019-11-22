Giving thanks for firefighters

Donations: Tickets are $30 will all proceeds going to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Complimentary welcome punch and a whiskey cocktail, with appetizers provided by The Ham Stand and raffle prizes.

Fire season is almost over. But the community is coming together to support its firefighters with a Thanksgiving-themed benefit for the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which provides support to families when a wildland firefighter death or injury occurs.

Golden Era Cocktail Lounge in downtown Nevada City will host a Firefighters Thanksgiving on Monday to raise funds and celebrate all fire service personnel and first responders.

Typically closed on Mondays, Golden Era’s owners felt honoring fire personnel was important enough to cancel their day off.

“First responders come whenever they are called, regardless of the day or the hour,” Steve Giardina said. “We determined it was the least we could do. … We wanted to celebrate first responders in a manner that allows everyone the opportunity to participate.”

Nevada County Fire Capt. Patrick Sullivan worked with Golden Era to put together a memorable event.

“There will be an antique fire truck parked outside and numerous opportunities to offer contributions,” Sullivan said. “We know many won’t have time to spend the evening, but we want everyone to feel comfortable stopping by if they just want to say thanks or make a contribution.”

Golden Era’s Eric Giardina asked a number of the bar’s vendors and suppliers to help out. Szabo Winery, South Fork Vodka, George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey, Chacewater and Bulleit Whiskey joined Golden Era, Jason Jillson from The Ham Stand and Nevada County Professional Firefighters Local 3800 as event sponsors.

“We approach each duty day prepared and willing to serve,” said Clayton Thomas, president of Nevada County Professional Firefighters Local 3800. “We’re grateful for organizations like Wildland Firefighter Foundation who raise funds all year long to provide support to our families should we not return home from a wildfire.”

Golden Era and their event sponsors make firefighters feel appreciated on a local level, Thomas said, adding, “We are honored by the recognition and support.”