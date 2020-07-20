Giving, recycling, and conserving: Conservation district supports senior firewood program

The Nevada County Resource Conservation District has announced it has donated $3,000 to Gold Country Community Services’ Senior Firewood Program.

The Senior Firewood Program supplies our low-income seniors —- whose only source of heat is wood heat — with the firewood they need to warm their homes. All recipients receive a mix of pine, fir, and cedar logs.

Volunteers will gladly pick-up your wood provided the tree is already down, the location of the wood is located within 10 miles of Grass Valley, and accessible by vehicle. To donate wood, please call 530-615-4541 or email info@goldcountryservices.org.

The Nevada County Resource Conservation District’s mission to promote responsible natural resource management within their jurisdiction through education, leadership, technical assistance, and project facilitation. The district is governed by a board of five directors made up of local landowners who provide input for local natural resource management.

Source: Nevada County Resource Conservation District