Donor driven: Customers fund free-lunch Fridays for kids at Emily’s Catering & Cakes

While Emily Scott and John Arbaugh of Emily’s Catering & Cakes would ideally be swamped with orders to cater large events, with the current restrictions on groups gathering larger than 10, that isn’t a possibility.

“Nothing is 100% right now,” Scott said. “Everything’s changing so fast.”

In the meantime, the two have been busy putting together a take-out menu after a successful pop-up shop at their storefront last week where they sold quiche, turnovers, and sweet baked goods.

Soon the couple plan to have soups and cold lunches to go.

With support and donations from customers, Scott and Arbaugh have also begun providing 100 free lunches to school-aged children on Fridays for four weeks from noon to 1 p.m. in front of their location at 421 Colfax Highway in Grass Valley.

The lunch giveaway began last Friday with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on Truckee sourdough, with homemade jam, a snickerdoodle or a chocolate chip cookie, a bag of carrots, an apple and milk.

Call Emily’s Catering & Cakes at 530-271-2253 for information.

