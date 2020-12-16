 Giving food for the holidays | TheUnion.com
Giving food for the holidays

Elias Funez
  


Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society volunteer Doug Carver helps load bags of food and a pair of gifts donated by the society during Interfaith Food Ministry’s Wednesday food distribution. IFM currently has a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday drive-thru distribution schedule. Photo:
Elias Funez
Volunteers at various stations keep their distance and wear proper PPE while checking in clients Wednesday at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley during the drive-thru food distribution.
Elias Funez
Volunteers distribute either a ham or turkey to clients during Wednesday’s drive-thru food distribution at Interfaith Food Ministry in Grass Valley.
Elias Funez
Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society volunteer Doug Carver helps load bags of food during Interfaith Food Ministry’s Wednesday food distribution. IFM currently has a 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday drive-thru distribution schedule.
Elias Funez
Longtime Interfaith Food Ministry volunteers and board members Rick and Rita Kahil helped get people into the holiday spirit during Wednesday’s holiday food distribution at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley.
Elias Funez
Doug Carver shows off a pair of gifts being added to food bags, courtesy of the Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society.
Elias Funez
Interfaith Food Ministry Executive Director Phil Alonso talks about their intake during Wednesday’s drive-thru food distribution at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. About 200 families are helped during each of their distributions held three times a week. Photo:
Elias Funez
Volunteers help load shopping carts full of food into vehicles during Wednesday’s Interfaith Food Ministry drive-thru distribution.
Elias Funez

 

