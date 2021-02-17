Giving back to others: Elks members serve so that others can continue to give back

Kare Crisis Nursery Executive Director Lynn Woerner, center, stands next to a $2,000 pile of donated diapers, wipes, and baby formula delivered to the nursery Tuesday by members of the Grass Valley Elks Lodge.

Photo: Elias Funez

Grass Valley Elks Lodge members delivered $2,000 in much needed replacement supplies for the Kare Crisis Nursery in Grass Valley Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a treasure trove,” Kare Crisis Nursery Executive Director Lynn Woerner said of the Elks’ donation.

Grass Valley Elks had contacted Woerner earlier, notified her of the grant availability, and filled Woerner’s wish list for the nursery.

Grass Valley Elks Lodge members, including photographer Sally Convis; Officers CJ Bryant, Joan Toth, Kim and Paul Kain, JoAnn Boterro, Bill Convis, Barbara Hammond; and member Stephanie Hammond were present for the donation to Kare Crisis Nursery.

Photo: Elias Funez

The team of 10 Elks, including photographer Sally Convis, met the Kare Crisis team for the presentation of purchases on Tuesday.

“Our lodge is so excited to be a supporter of this great community organization that fosters care to families in crisis,” Grass Valley Elks Treasurer CJ Bryant said.

Included in the $2,000 award were bags of diapers, baby wipes, and specialty baby formulas, including those for children with allergies.

Specialty items for children, including diapers, wipes, and formula, were all including in Tuesday’s Elks Lodge donation to the Kare Crisis Nursery.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Our journey began in November as we researched local nonprofit organizations. Our Elk member and beloved local pediatrician, Dr. Sarah Woerner, was, by example, instrumental in guiding our decision,” Bryant said.

The Elks provide use of their kitchen to make the doctor’s pies, an infamous treat during the Nevada County Fair and Draft Horse Classic, and the proceeds benefit Kare Crisis Nursery.

“We are so pleased to have been awarded this grant money from our national organizations in order to help our community,” Bryant said.

Kare Crisis Nursery Director Lynn Woerner got emotional after receiving the $2,000 donation from the Grass Valley Elks Lodge on Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Located at 15649 Ridge Estates Road in Nevada City, the Kare Crisis Nursery provides care and support to children and families through emergency child care and supervised visitations.

“It’s pretty wonderful, it’s like Christmas around here,” Woerner said.

Those seeking assistance from Kare Crisis Nursery can call 530-265-0693 or email karedirector@sbcglobal.net.

“We have clothes, we have jackets, we have blankets, and we love to give stuff out to the people that really need it,” Woerner said.

The Grass Valley Elks Lodge is planning on awarding more grants to community organizations over the next few weeks.

Photo: Elias Funez

This is the first of a few awards that the Grass Valley Elks plan to award to various area organizations between now and March 31.

Anyone who wants be involved with the Elks Lodge, inquire about becoming a member of the Grass Valley Lodge by contacting secretary@grassvalleyelks.org or CJ Bryant at 530-575-0373. Information also can also be found at http://www.grassvalleyelks.org.

Members of the Grass Valley Elks Lodge No. 538 presented the $2,000 donation of baby formula, diapers and wipes to the Kare Crisis Nursery Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.