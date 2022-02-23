‘Giving back’: Hairstylists bring smiles as fundraiser benefits motorcyclist sidelined by stroke

From left, Paula Onescu, Cameron Cantaway, and Jessica Printess will be among the Body Works Salon & Day Spa staff that will be offering their time for a haircut fundraiser this Sunday at the Dew Drop Inn. The event will support Rick Dusio, a member of the local motorcycle community.

Photo: Elias Funez

Big Rick needs some help from the community he’s spent decades serving.

Rick Dusio — who worked as a machinist for years and rode with Sinbads Nor-Cal MC, a Grass Valley motorcycle club — suffered a severe stroke complicated by internal bleeding. His need has led the community to step up with a hair cutting fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Dew Drop Inn, 19729 Cerrito Road, Grass Valley.

“It’s going to be huge, tons of people from other motorcycle clubs from Gold Country Harley, Hessians from Auburn …,” said Paula Onescu, hair and make-up artist at Bodywork Salon & Day Spa and organizer for the fundraiser. “There’s so many from all over. I almost want to cry because there’s so many MCs from all over, The Great One’s from Sacramento, and I’m happy we’re all pulling together and a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who’s coming to this event.”

Onescu praised Lori Holcomb, owner of the Dew Drop Inn, for the venue. There will be an outdoor stage where the hairdresser/barbers will set up chairs for haircuts. Other barber/hairdressers include Andrew Gomez, Johnny Santibanez, Jessica Prentiss, Alicia Cole and Cameron Cantway.

“They’re giving back to someone who has given so much to our community,” Onescu said. “Rick Dusio is a huge teddy bear who would give the last can of beans in his cupboard to someone in need. The reason for the fundraiser is to help this man and his family. He’s only got Medicaid, so this helps with medical expenses.”

An entry fee for the event will be $30 for a couple, and $20 for one person. Food will be provided. Kim Spinella, co-owner of Gary’s Place, is offering pulled pork and coleslaw. And Carols Delcid, owner of Northridge Restaurant in Penn Valley, will prepare pizza. Shannon Byrd, owner of Mason Jar Meals To Go of Nevada City, is donating a variety of desserts. Photographer Kim Oxarart will take photos.

“Crossing 49,” a blues/rock/country band, will perform. There will be horseshoes, as well as a raffle. Tickets are $5 for 10 tickets, and $10 for 20 tickets. A donation basket will circulate among those receiving haircuts on the stage. The Dew Drop Inn will donate a percentage of drink purchases.

Dusio was born in San Jose and raised in San Carlos. He moved to Nevada City to help his parents after his father experienced serious health issues.

Dusio was a part of charitable fundraisers in the community, such as the Nevada County Toy Run, and has ridden bikes since he started out on dirt bikes as a teen, Onescu said.

Rick’s sister Kathy Dusio, in Oregon, is helping with some logistics of the fundraiser from her home. She said it’s incredible what the volunteers are doing.

“A lot of it is payback for the last 30 years,” she said. “He was a huge part of the Paradise Fire relief.”

She added that Rick is very sympathetic to community members in need, particularly those stricken with debilitating illness.

”It’s kind of ironic now he’s in need,” she said. “The volunteers are amazing. My mom is 85 now and this benefit means so much to her. Rick is confined to the hospital for now and has Medicaid. But (during recovery) he is going to be needing long-term care.”

