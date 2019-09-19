Giving back after tragedy

Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event at the link here .

In late May, Jia Christopher and her husband encountered tragedy.

Christopher had a child, Neve, who died in the womb at 37 weeks at Mercy Hospital of Folsom.

“When it happened to us, we were just shocked,” said Christopher, of Granite Bay.

After it happened, the family called Nevada County’s Akhila Murphy, an end-of-life doula — a trained non-medical companion — and cofounder of Full Circle of Living & Dying.

Murphy advocated for the family by making calls to Placerville about its burial process, and helped provide the parents more time to grieve with their child in the hospital.

Now, to honor Neve’s legacy, the family is giving back to Nevada County.

They have raised over $10,000 to purchase two Caring Cradles, one being donated to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley and the other to Mercy Hospital in Folsom. The cradles work to slow the decomposition process, providing parents who experience stillbirth more time with their newborn.

Today, Jia and Joe Christopher are holding a fundraiser in Placerville. With the extra money raised, Jia Christopher said they plan to establish a foundation to donate more Caring Cradles to hospitals that need them.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219