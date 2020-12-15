Giving back
Mindy Oberne and Roger Lewis held a fundraiser for Hospitality House on December 5 and 6 at their Twin Star Gallery, situated on their property in Grass Valley. About 40 people came in support, spending over $3,200 on ceramics and photography. From left, Oberne presents a donation check for $3,232 to Ashley Quadros, who is the development director at Hospitality House. The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, medical care, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as they assist them in transitioning from homelessness to housing. For more information, visit http://www.HHShelter.org.
