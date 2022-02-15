‘Give our kids a choice’: Parents, students protest continued mask wearing in schools

A group of about 50 students, staff, parents, and community members gathered along Ridge Road in front of the Nevada Union High School and the district office to protest the school mask rules.

Photo: Elias Funez

About 50 classroom mask mandate protesters — including Nevada Union and Bear River high school staff and students — gathered in front of a pair of Nevada County locations on Tuesday to peacefully oppose the current restrictions.

Though statewide mask requirements for those in an indoor setting were lifted this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom, those at schools are still required to wear them for at least another two weeks until that can be reassessed.

“They lifted the mask mandate for everywhere else, except schools,” Nevada Union High School junior Rylee Liller said Tuesday afternoon, adding that it didn’t make sense.

Student protesters gather Tuesday in opposition to the mask rules for schools.

Photo: Elias Funez

Liller was joined by dozens of other students who missed class to protest the mask rules, and to march in front of the school district’s office along Ridge Road.

With them were at least one Nevada Union staff member, a handful of parents, as well as members from the local Back the Blue group, which had been hired to provide their sound system.

“It’s a rally for mask choice,” a Nevada Union High School parent and organizer who gave her first name only as Emily.

“We’re not against masks, all we’re asking for is to give our kids a choice, and to us as parents.”

A sign with a bag placed on it stating, “dump your masks” is carried by one of the student protesters during Tuesday’s rally for choice in front of Nevada Union High School.

Photo: Elias Funez

‘FRUSTRATION WE ARE ALL FEELING’

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden said Tuesday that the protesters that morning had stayed on the sidewalk and “did not disrupt anything,“ adding that he appreciated that the group had organized and conducted the demonstration well.

While the protest included adults, some of the individuals participating were students who had left their classes to join, said McFadden.

“I think the protest is an extension of the general frustration we are all feeling — we’re tired, everybody is,” said McFadden. “And I know that the district officials and county officials, we can be at the end of the stick in terms of receiving complaints, but we, too, are tired to our bones with this.”

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in an announcement Monday that a change would not be made to the state’s school mask mandate at that time, and that his department would reassess on Feb. 28 whether there should be a change to the rule, the Associated Press reported .

“We were very upset (Monday) that the state didn’t provide any insight as to when the mask requirement is going to be lifted for schools, and we thought that they had ample ability to make that,” said McFadden.

If state officials had given an estimated timeline — for example, that the mask requirement in schools would be lifted at some point next month — school officials would at least have a date they know is coming, said McFadden. Because the state has left the matter more “open ended,” responsibility has been laid on school officials such as himself, he said.

“So, myself and several other superintendents in the county have been dealing with nothing but masks today, and mask requirements, and very little on what we’re supposed to really be doing, and that is educating and taking care of our students,” said McFadden.

Student protesters from both Bear River and Nevada Union high schools gathered along Ridge Road and briefly marched on the district office.

Photo: Elias Funez

“We attempted to do everything right, at considerable expense to our students, our staff, to the district’s budget, and we still saw numbers skyrocket,” said McFadden in regards to the recent COVID-19 surge fueled by the spread of the Omicron variant.

“So, I’ve come to believe that the quicker we return to normal — and I do believe that we can return to more normal and still be able to address the health and safety needs of our students and staff — I think we can do that and it’s time to do that.”

Local health officials said last week that Nevada County’s rate of new cases of COVID-19 was declining quickly relative to the surge’s mid-January peak, although the county had still recorded a higher number of cases the previous week than during any week during last year’s surge fueled by the Delta variant.

According to McFadden, as of Tuesday, the rate of new cases at the district’s schools among students were mirroring the decline seen countywide. He added that a high percentage of the district’s staff was vaccinated and boosted, and that during this surge as opposed to the previous one, fewer staff members had become sick with COVID-19.

McFadden stated he was concerned that the situation surrounding enforcement of the school mask requirement will “continue to unravel” to the point that the district will not be able to regulate it, and that people may at some point “basically say, ‘Forget it.’”

“And that puts us in a terrible, terrible position, so I would rather like to see the state step up and lead and give us very clear dates as to when we’re going to make this transition,” he said.

Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez and Staff Writer Victoria Penate can be reached at efunez@theunion.com and vpenate@theunion.com