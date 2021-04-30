Give more, take less and prosper: The Magic Carpet offers spring sale

The Magic Carpet supports a diverse range of charities and projects, including free value-based education for children in rural India and Afghanistan, and, locally, the essential work of Sierra Harvest, Hospitality House and Interfaith Food Ministry.

For over 40 years, The Magic Carpet in Nevada City has assisted in uplifting and transforming communities, both in the rug-weaving world and locally through social programs that embody the philosophy of “Give More, Take Less, and Prosper.” The Magic Carpet supports a diverse range of charities and projects, including free value-based education for children in rural India and Afghanistan, and, locally, the essential work of Sierra Harvest, Hospitality House and Interfaith Food Ministry.

In 1980, when founders Paul and Eileen Jorgensen discovered their love for Oriental rugs on their many trips to India and Turkey, they decided to bring back some of these woven works of art. They were well received by the local community, thus marking the beginning of a 41-year journey offering thousands of magnificent hand-knotted rugs.

Around the same time, a small number of weavers, working with a few dedicated philanthropists and businesses, revitalized the lost art of vegetable dying. The creative genius in the rug-weaving community flourished as vegetable-dyed palettes would expand to include hundreds more colors while using traditional designs.

The Jorgensens have found much fulfillment in supporting numerous projects over the years. Most recently this included the setting up of computer labs in over 30 schools in the rural regions of Karnataka State in India which are providing free quality education to hundreds of children. While visiting, Paul and Eileen were impressed by how the students live a simple life, dedicated to “Atma Vidya,” the spiritual education of Self Knowledge. These young people look forward to bringing in a Golden Age: a new generation offering freedom from ego and attachment, based on Giving More and Taking Less.

Locally, the Jorgensens feel fortunate to support their daughter who is co-founder of Sierra Harvest, which is transforming lives while strengthening the community through fresh, local and seasonal food. Sierra Harvest is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring, educating, and connecting Nevada County families to local farmers.

Nine years ago, Peter Cohen and Carolien van Straten joined The Magic Carpet team, bringing their enthusiasm for rugs and love of service, ensuring the continuity of The Magic Carpet journey.

Join The Magic Carpet for the 30% off Spring Sale, Friday April 30, through Monday, May 3, and enjoy the new spring exhibit.

The Magic Carpet offers expert rug washing, restoration, moth proofing, appraisals, rug padding, free home consultation, and pick-up and delivery services.

More information at http://www.themagiccarpet.biz or call 530-265-9229, 408 Broad Street, Nevada City.