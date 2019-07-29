‘Give back and get back’: Community Involvement Day returns to Nevada County Fairgrounds

“It’s grown every year,” said Wendy Oaks, public information officer for the Nevada Fairgrounds.

Oaks was alluding to the 12 nonprofit organizations that joined Community Involvement Day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

For five hours on Monday, nonprofit members sat at tables organized in a rectangular shape within the fairgrounds’ shed, and trucks filled with people donating blood lingered outside.

County organizations like the Food Bank of Nevada County, Connecting Point, NEO, Story Club and others occupied the shed, accepting donations in exchange for discounted ticket prices to the Nevada County Fair, Aug. 7 to 11. Blood donors received a free admission ticket.

“We call it, ‘give back and get back,’” said Oaks, adding that the fairgrounds has been holding the event before the fair for the last eight years.

The Foothills Lions Club were in attendance Monday, collecting glasses, which are taken to, and refurbished at, the Folsom State Prison. Thereafter, the eyewear is shipped to Doctors Without Borders and distributed to patients. People at the table said their service is called the Folsom Project for the Visually Impaired.

“We’re collecting glasses year-round,” said volunteer Ted Schoppe. The club often receives about 300 to 400 donations of eyeglasses at Community Involvement Day alone.

The Nevada County Food Bank has been coming to the event for about 10 years. It generally receives about 1,000 to 1,200 pounds of food, according to manager Bob Dion.

Although that’s not a large amount of food, said Dion, the event provides an opportunity to engage the community. Plus, he said, any amount of donation makes a difference.

“It goes a long way and people need it,” said Dion, pointing to a can of chicken he suggested may feed a family tonight.

