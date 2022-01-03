 Girl Scouts pitch in | TheUnion.com
Girl Scouts pitch in

Photo submitted by Stephanie Facchini
Fourth and fifth grade Girl Scouts from Troop 512 delivered presents for the families of the Friendship Club, an after school program for girls, which is part of the Bright Future for Youth Organization. The presents were from various troops in the Northern Mines Council.
Photo submitted by Stephanie Facchini.

