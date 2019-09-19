Girl Scouts’ Mobile STEM Center + MakerSpace coming to Nevada City today

Girl Scouts Heart of Central California’s Mobile STEM Center + MakerSpace will be coming to Nevada City from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Seaman’s Lodge at Pioneer Park, 423 Nimrod St. in Nevada City.

Geared for registered Girl Scouts, the event is the newest high-tech example of the scouts’ commitment to providing hands-on and inspiring instruction for girls in science, technology, engineering and math.

The Mobile STEM Center + MakerSpace is a customized 30-foot RV featuring equipment allowing girls to work on projects in engineering, robotics, astronomy and computer programming. It also includes virtual reality as well as solar panels on the roof to power most of the equipment. It is wheelchair accessible.

The mobile center allows the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California to reach even more Girl Scouts in its 18-county territory, which stretches from Yuba to Merced counties, including the Sierra foothills.

The mobile center augments STEM-related programming already available at the permanent STEM centers in Sacramento and Modesto that have opened in the past two years.

“The Mobile STEM Center + MakerSpace is an investment in the next generation of Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers and Leaders (G.I.R.L.s.), and allows us to serve as a hub for girl innovation, exploration and discovery for Girl Scouts,” said Linda E. Farley, CEO of Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. “We are proud and excited to make this amazing and important STEM experience available to girls in our region.”

The Mobile STEM Center + MakerSpace is based in Sacramento. It has been on the road multiple days each week since June, serving Girl Scout troops in all areas of its council.