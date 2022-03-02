Gina Will announces for Nevada County auditor-controller

Gina Will has announced her candidacy for Nevada County auditor-controller , a news release states.

Will has over 25 years of accounting and financial management experience, according to the release, and has served as assistant auditor-controller for Nevada County since July 2020.

Over the past 12 years, she was the finance director/treasurer for the town of Paradise. Will helped develop and implement the financial recovery plan after the Camp Fire. Prior to Paradise, she was the chief financial officer for the public education consulting firm School Services of California for 13 years. Will has a bachelor’s of science in accounting.

Nevada County’s current auditor-controller, Marcia Salter, will be retiring at the end of the year and will not run for reelection, the release states.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Gina Will for auditor-controller,” Salter states in the release. “With her strong background in local government finance and accounting, she has the knowledge and skills to safeguard the county’s assets. With her proven experience serving as the assistant auditor-controller and years serving as finance director for the town of Paradise, she has solid footing to lead the office into the future. Gina will serve the citizens of Nevada County with the highest level of integrity, honesty, and transparency.”

Will was raised in Auburn in the 1970s and 1980s. She and her husband of 21 years, Randy, are “thrilled to re-establish roots in the area and love to call Nevada County home,” the release states.

For more information, go to ginawillfornevadacountyauditor.com .

Source: Gina Will