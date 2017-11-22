Gift of land opens up space for new public trail in Grass Valley

Grass Valley is making progress toward its plan to build a public access trail along Wolf Creek.

Les Schwab Tire Center, on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley, gave the city 9.58 acres of land adjacent to Wolf Creek through a lot line adjustment this month.

According to a staff report, the land "will provide the ability for the city to open this area to public access upon completion of the trail."

Dale Thompson, chief marketing officer for Les Schwab, said the company didn't have any use for that portion of its property and opted to give it to the city for free.

When the city approached the tire center with its plan for the public trail, Thompson said, Les Schwab was supportive of the idea.

"We're very committed to the communities where we work and live," Thompson said. "If the trail plan goes through, I hope it becomes a good community asset."

Last year, volunteers and city staff cleaned up a handful of homeless camps along Wolf Creek near Highway 20. The city constructed a temporary road to gain access to the cleanup area, and has since decided to turn the access road into a trail for future public use.

City Manager Tim Kiser said the trail adjacent to Les Schwab will be the first phase in the Wolf Creek Trail Master Plan, which calls for building a walkway from the end of Freeman Lane to the intersection of Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road.

Due to the need for right-of-way acquisitions, the trail will be built in different phases, he said.

He expects construction on the first phase to be completed by the end of 2018.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com.