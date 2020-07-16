Gift of 40-foot trailer helps woman overcome homelessness

Carol Stewart, 74, fell into homelessness for the first time in her life at the start of the pandemic — a very scary time for anyone to find themselves housing insecure.

Over the last few months, Hospitality House, FREED Center for Independent Living, and Nevada County have worked together to help Stewart, but this month, the help of a local donor changed her life.

Yvonne Winn, with Hospitality House Outreach Manager Joe Naake and Executive Director Nancy Baglietto, gifted her trailer to help someone overcome homelessness. With tears of joy in her eyes, Winn gave her 40-foot King of the Road travel trailer to help Stewart back into housing.

“I have lived through losing everything in the past and knew that my battle back to independence would mean one day being able to help another woman in need,” said Winn. “That day came this summer and it was the most beautiful day of my life! To know that my trailer with the walls covered in inspirational quotes on having strength and not giving up has become Carol’s new home warms my heart to no end!”

People can donate to Hospitality House at http://www.hhshelter.org/donate.

Source: Hospitality House