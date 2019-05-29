Ghidotti sophomore excels at Rotary speech contest

Amina Federspiel-Otelea, a sophomore at Ghidotti Early College High School in Grass Valley, placed second at this year’s Northern California and Nevada Rotary District Speech Contest finals in Reno. Each year Rotary sponsors speech and music contests with competitors from Nevada County local high schools. Federspiel-Otelea excelled in a pool of 22 other speech contestants locally before advancing to the District level finals. In Reno, finalist students competed with students from across the region. For more information please contact John Wilson at spruce_2@yahoo.com.

Submitted by John Wilson

