 Getting through this together: Sierra Academy, Bitney Prep graduate class of 2021 | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Getting through this together: Sierra Academy, Bitney Prep graduate class of 2021

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning’s Anthony Andino, left, and Ben Betito were two of 36 seniors to graduate Friday during a socially distanced ceremony held in front of the Main Street Nevada City school. Students were graduated two at a time to help aid in social distancing. “Not all are able to graduate at the same time today,” SAEL Principal Erica Crane said. “But they did get through all this together.”
Photo: Elias Funez
Bitney High School graduate Erin Jackson readies her cap and gown for Friday’s ceremony at Pioneer Park. Jackson was a student speaker during the ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
UPCOMING GRADUATION EVENTS

TODAY

FOREST CHARTER SCHOOL

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Forest Charter’s field — 470 Searls Ave., Nevada City

Not open to general public

TUESDAY

NORTH POINT ACADEMY

When: 9 a.m.

Where: North Point Academy quad (on Nevada Union campus) — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Walk-through ceremony to accommodate any group size of guests

WEDNESDAY

NEVADA UNION HIGH SCHOOL

When: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student

THURSDAY

GHIDOTTI EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Nevada Union’s football field — 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four ticket-holding guests per student, availability closed this week

SILVER SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Silver Springs’ field — 140 Park Avenue, Grass Valley

Ceremony limited to four guests per student

FRIDAY

BEAR RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bear River’s football field — 11130 Magnolia Road, Grass Valley

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning graduates toss their hats into the air following their two-at-a-time ceremony Friday morning in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
An in-person graduation ceremony was held Friday evening at the Pioneer Park band shell for Bitney High School. The school graduated 34 seniors, the largest graduating class in the history of the school despite the challenges of the pandemic. Families were seated in groups, separated from on another.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning 2021 graduate Jasper Ford smiles as his family takes his photo following a Friday morning ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bitney Prep students prepare for their class of 2021 graduation ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning graduate Mark Carnall moves his tassel over, signifying his graduation Friday in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning teacher Richard Young and Principal Erica Crane were on hand to give words of encouragement and praises for each of SAEL’s 2021 graduating class members.
Photo: Elias Funez
SAEL graduate Cora Conner is congratulated by her family following Friday’s ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
SAEL graduate Jasper Ford readies himself in a pop-up tent Friday before going through the graduation ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez
SAEL class of 2021 graduates and audience applaud the kind and heartfelt words of teachers and administrators during Friday’s graduation ceremony.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more