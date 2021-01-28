 Getting the shot: School employees eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine | TheUnion.com
Getting the shot: School employees eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Elias Funez
  

Sharon Shafran, left, support service secretary at Earle Jamieson Educational Options, looks off as she receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Nevada County Superintendent of Schools School Health Coordinator Sharyn Turner. Shafran got her shot during day one of a three-day schoolwide vaccination effort at Nevada Union High School.
Elias Funez
A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is mixed Wednesday at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley, where 1,004 county school staff are planning on getting vaccinated since Wednesday.
Elias Funez
Pleasant Ridge School Nurse Gina Shield administers a coronavirus vaccine Wednesday to a school employee on the gymnasium floor at Nevada Union High School, where 1,004 vaccines are planned to be administered over three days.
Elias Funez
After receiving the inoculation, school employees wait in an area of the gym for 15 minutes to be monitored for potential side effects.
Elias Funez
Nevada Union High School’s West Gymnasium served as the location for the administering of 1,004 vaccines to school personnel during a three-day period this week.
Elias Funez
Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay jokes with school staff as they wait in line to get their coronavirus vaccines Wednesday at Nevada Union High School.
Elias Funez
A batch of COVID-19 vaccines wait to be administered Wednesday at Nevada Union High School.
Elias Funez
A sign asks those getting vaccinated to keep 6 feet apart during the vaccination event at Nevada Union High School this week.
Elias Funez
Nevada County school personnel wait in a line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week at Nevada Union High School.
Elias Funez

 

