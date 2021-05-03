Getting ready for the fair: Fairgrounds volunteer work day draws hundreds
More than 200 members of the community showed up Saturday for a volunteer work day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, helping get the grounds ready for the 2021 fair.
Last month it was announced that the fair will run from Aug. 11 to 15, prompting members of the community to rally together to help clean up mountains of pine needles, paint benches, weed flower beds, and other tasks.
Community member Roxanne Miller came up with the idea while brainstorming over dinner.
“The community support is overwhelming,” Miller said. “It’s funny the people that show up are so flexible and they just go to work.”
Members of Nevada Union High School’s FFA worked to ready their animal barns, while members of the Meadowlark 4-H and Girl Scout Troop 2009 were busy raking up mounds of pine needles.
Elsewhere volunteers painted benches, used blowers, weed eaters, drills and hammers to help ready the fairgrounds.
While 200 volunteers signed up in advance, more showed up Saturday for both morning and afternoon work shifts.
“It shows you how much the community really cherishes the fairgrounds,” former fair CEO Sandy Woods said.
To contact Multimedia Reporter email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Getting ready for the fair: Fairgrounds volunteer work day draws hundreds
More than 200 members of the community showed up Saturday for a volunteer work day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, helping get the grounds ready for the 2021 fair.