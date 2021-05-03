Getting ready for the fair: Fairgrounds volunteer work day draws hundreds

The Nevada County Fairgrounds recently announced that the 2021 fair will occur, prompting hundreds to volunteer during last weekend’s volunteer work day. Members of the community rolled up their sleeves to make the grounds presentable by raking pine needles, painting benches, and preparing the gold path for the iconic display of marigolds.

More than 200 members of the community showed up Saturday for a volunteer work day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, helping get the grounds ready for the 2021 fair.

Last month it was announced that the fair will run from Aug. 11 to 15, prompting members of the community to rally together to help clean up mountains of pine needles, paint benches, weed flower beds, and other tasks.

Volunteers from the Grass Valley Sportsman’s Club work on sprucing up their Loadin’ Chute pavilion for the fair and other events that they have planned for the summer.

Community member Roxanne Miller came up with the idea while brainstorming over dinner.

“The community support is overwhelming,” Miller said. “It’s funny the people that show up are so flexible and they just go to work.”

Members of Nevada Union High School’s FFA worked to ready their animal barns, while members of the Meadowlark 4-H and Girl Scout Troop 2009 were busy raking up mounds of pine needles.

Nevada Union High School FFA’s Cooper Davidson uses a drill while providing maintenance on the beef barns at the Nevada County Fairgrounds during Saturday’s volunteer work day.

Elsewhere volunteers painted benches, used blowers, weed eaters, drills and hammers to help ready the fairgrounds.

While 200 volunteers signed up in advance, more showed up Saturday for both morning and afternoon work shifts.

“It shows you how much the community really cherishes the fairgrounds,” former fair CEO Sandy Woods said.

Grass Valley’s Kathy Penn and other volunteers work on the flower beds of the gold path that will soon be planted with the iconic marigolds.

Nevada County Fairgrounds work day volunteer Myra Davies paints benches.

Meadowlark 4-H children were hard at work collecting as much pine needles from the animal barns at the fairgrounds.

The weather was beautiful and volunteers were smiling as they worked to get the Nevada County Fairgrounds ready for the 2021 fair, slated for August. The work day was organized by Roxanne Miller.

Volunteers from Nevada City Girl Scout Troop 2009 proudly stand next to their mountain of pine needles that they collected.

Volunteers paint benches Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds during the volunteer work day.

Signs at the entrance of the Nevada County Fairgrounds denote tasks, including weed eating, power washing, bench painters and others during Saturday’s volunteer work day.

Volunteers make quick work of the flower beds outside of the Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds during Saturday’s work day.

Nevada County Fairgrounds work day volunteers Myra Davies, right, and Ginger Ward share conversation and laughs while painting fresh coats of green paint onto benches.

