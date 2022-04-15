Getting out: Nevada County resident talks about leaving Ukraine in wake of Russian invasion

A photo taken by Blake Westman depicts the long lines of people escaping the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: Courtesy Blake Westman

No one thought Russia would invade Ukraine, Blake Westman said.

The North San Juan resident was in Ukraine on Feb. 10 to catch up with old friends, relax and explore a potential site for a restaurant he had in mind to possibly open.

Westman had planned to stay a month in Ukraine, but two weeks after his arrival the unthinkable happened. He was staying at the usual hotel he booked in Kiev’s central business district when the airport was shut down and he heard the Russians might attack the city the next morning.

“I tried to stay awake but about 3 a.m. I fell asleep and a couple of hours later I awoke to an explosion,” he said. “It was so powerful it set off a car alarm nearby. I didn’t see any flashes or see any soldiers, but later that day I heard gunshots and air raid sirens.

North San Juan resident Blake Westman recalls hearing explosions and air raid sirens, prompting his escape from Ukraine in February.

Photo: Elias Funez

Discussing the situation with a Ukrainian acquaintance with three children, they decided it was probably a good time to leave the country. They took a bus to Lviv, a major provincial city close to the Polish border, but got separated. Westman then took a cab in bumper-to-bumper traffic to a border town, Krakovets, where he spent a night in a refugee camp. It was too cold to sleep on the concrete, so he stood all night. His feet were so cold they were numb.

The next morning he waited to cross through a border check, yet spent another eight hours for the border official. He then finally had his passport stamped and could cross to Korczowa, Poland.

“There was a bus helping refugees and they took us to a shelter in Korczowa, a big warehouse of 1,000 people,” he said. “It only took 10 minutes and we could get soup, hot chocolate and snacks.

A page from Blake Westman’s passport. Westman fled Ukraine after Russia attacked.

Photo: Courtesy Blake Westman

FURTHER TRAVELS

Westman said he was told to stay as long as he needed, though he opted to take a train to Krakow, with the idea to then go to Warsaw and its large airport. He got a hotel room, and enjoyed standing on the heated bathroom floor following a night of standing up leaning against a building in the refugee camp. A nearby steakhouse offered the first real meal he had in several days.

He also was able to connect with family, and they were able to meet the next day.

Departing Warsaw by train for Vienna, Austria, Westman continued to Linz, where he met a Ukrainian friend. From there it was on to Munich, Germany, where he caught a flight to California on March 10.

“I was planning to return to Ukraine in the summer to scope out property for a restaurant,” said Westman. “Maybe in a couple of years I’ll get back into it.”

North San Juan resident Blake Westman holds a framed copy of an Austrian newspaper article featuring his story and photos of his escape from Ukraine following the Russian attack.

Photo: Elias Funez

In the meantime, Westman has stayed in touch with Ukrainian friends. One of his friends is a single mother with three kids. She was stranded in Spain, but knows English well. However, work remains difficult to find.

“She doesn’t know what to do right now,” he said. “Hopefully, I can get funds to help her and her kids to relocate to California and I can get her a work visa. It might be a year before she can go home and she needs to support her family.”

If a peace settlement is reached between Ukraine and Russia, Westman might return to Kiev.

“Maybe I can set up a business because then they’ll have employment and they’ll really need help,” he said.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com

People surround warming fires in Ukraine while waiting to escape the Russian invasion.

Photo: Courtesy Blake Westman

People queued up in Krakovets, Ukraine, to cross into Korczowa, Poland, to escape the Russian invasion, including Nevada County businessman Blake Westman.

Photo: Courtesy Blake Westman

