Broadband internet can be an expensive part of a household’s budget, and more than ever before, internet access is a necessity.
One government program — the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) — is helping to ease that burden by helping households pay for broadband service as well as help pay for a laptop or tablet.
Households of two people who earn $36,620 or less a year qualify for free or discounted service. Those who live together and share money are considered one household. Those who either don’t live together or don’t share money, are considered two or more households, according to the ACP website.
For example, if four college students share a house but do not share money, they are four separate households. All four can receive their benefits according to ACP.
School districts can also help households apply.
“When you enroll in ACP, you automatically get a $30 discount on your monthly internet services at home,” according to the Nevada Joint Union High School District website. “If your child is enrolled in the National School Lunch Program, your family automatically qualifies for ACP.”
Households on qualifying Tribal lands will receive a $75 per month discount.
A one-time $100 discount toward the purchase of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer is also offered through ACP.
There are several ways to qualify
If you or someone in your household participates in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formally known as food stamps, then the household qualifies.
Medicaid recipients, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children recipients, or people on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are eligible for ACP.
Other eligible households include those receiving Federal Public Housing Assistance, including the Housing Choice Voucher Program, households with someone receiving Veterans Pension and Survivors benefits, households with a child receiving the Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program, and college students who received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year.
For more information or to see if you qualify, contact your local school district or go to www.affordableconnectivity.gov.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
