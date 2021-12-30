 Getting back to normal: Nevada County residents continue to dig out of record snow event | TheUnion.com
Getting back to normal: Nevada County residents continue to dig out of record snow event

News

Elias Funez
  

Downtown Nevada City’s rooftops and hillsides remain blanketed in snow Thursday following a three-day storm that left more than a foot of snow on city streets. Roads continue to get plowed and utilities continue to make repairs to vital infrastructure.
Photo: Elias Funez
Community members continue to dig themselves out of the December snowstorm, including at Grace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley, where a large tree came crashing down.
Photo: Elias Funez
As electricity continues to become restored to the urban centers of Grass Valley and Nevada City, the demand on services like gas stations has increased.
Photo: Elias Funez

