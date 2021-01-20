 Getting a face-lift: 172-year-old blacksmith shop gets new siding in Rough and Ready | TheUnion.com
Getting a face-lift: 172-year-old blacksmith shop gets new siding in Rough and Ready

The historic W.H. Fippin General Blacksmith building in Rough and Ready is currently undergoing a face-lift. Construction workers have been busy replacing the front siding of the blacksmith shop and adjacent carpenter’s shop, using the pleasant winter weather to their advantage. John Single constructed the building in 1849 and rented the lean-to on the side of the shop to John Fippin, who in 1867 married Single’s daughter Julia. It was John and Julia’s first born son, William H. Fippin, who later ran the shop and whose name is seen on the siding being removed. It is said that a young Lotta Crabtree, befriended by Lola Montez, performed one of her first dances atop the anvil here which launched her successful career.
A carpenter works on the 172-year-old building that still serves as a carpentry and blacksmith shop.
The W.H. Fippin Blacksmith shop as seen from Rough and Ready Highway since 1849.
