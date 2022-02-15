 Gettin’ the jab | TheUnion.com
Gettin’ the jab

Submitted by Alan Cary

 

Pharmacist Michael Westlake vaccinates a customer at Dokimos’ East Main Pharmacy, located at 640 E Main St. #2 in Grass Valley. Walk-ins or appointments for Pfizer vaccinations are available on Mondays. Walk-in and appointments for Moderna vaccinations are available on Fridays. For more information, call 530-274-0100.
Photo submitted by Alan Cary

