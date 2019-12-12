Get your motor runnin’: Nevada County Food and Toy Run revs up Saturday

Among the hundreds of children Thom Staser has helped throughout the last 27 years, one little girl stuck out to him most.

As Staser mounted his motorcycle and began to head home after another hard day’s work with the annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run, she waited for him at the front gate in the cold just so she could tell him to have a merry Christmas, her brand new toy clutched in hand.

It’s moments like these that fuel Staser to continue roaring down the highway to help members of the community in need.

“I don’t see myself as any big deal,” Staser said.

On Saturday, hundreds of motorcycles will roll through the streets and highways of the community in hopes of ensuring everyone gets a Christmas in western Nevada County. The riders will set off at noon from their starting point in Nevada City and ride to the Nevada County Fairgrounds, where families will be waiting for their gifts and food. There will be free donuts, muffins and hot chocolate, along with the usual vendors and the contributions made by community members this year.

The motorcyclists will start to set up at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Eric Rood Administrative Center — 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City — so participants can show up early to get a good seat.

To Staser, the most important thing is ensuring that everyone gets taken care of, especially the children. He’s not the only one who cares. Local law enforcement will also ride.

“I’ve had cops cry their eyes out,” Staser said.

For anyone in need, unwrapped toys and food can be received today or Saturday morning through the Head Start program, and for those who want to add to the mound of donations can do so at Mustang Firearms and Sporting Goods, 10893 Alta St.; Don Adams Antenna Satellite Services, 155 Joerschke Drive; and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, all of Grass Valley. Every provision helps someone in great need.

When it comes to toys Staser would like to remind everyone that educational items like books or games are more than welcomed, and remember that there are teenagers in need as well.

Samantha Maliszewski is a Nevada Union High School student and an intern with The Union.