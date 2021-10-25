Get rid of your old tires at no cost

In an effort to reduce illegal dumping, Waste Management, Nevada County, Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are hosting a tire amnesty event in four areas throughout the county. The event is for Nevada County residents only and individuals may dispose a maximum of nine tires at no charge during the event. No tractor or commercial tires will be accepted, and no tires with rims. This event is for residents of Nevada County only and is not open to businesses. Tires will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations on the following dates:

Oct. 25-26: McCourtney Road Transfer Station, 14741 Wolf Mountain Rd., Grass Valley.

Oct. 27: Penn Valley Rodeo grounds: 10513 Spenceville Rd., behind the fire station in Penn Valley.

Oct. 28: North San Juan Transfer Station, 10125 Flume St., North San Juan.

Oct. 29: Washington Transfer Station, 15886 Gaston Rd., Little town of Washington.





To request an exemption letter to haul more than nine tires, please call the Nevada County Department of Environmental Health, 530-265-1222, ext. 3 or visit bit.ly/TireAmnesty.