Audiences love the #9 best film festival in the nation, the Nevada City Film Festival, which will make its annual run June 23-25 this year.

 Photo by Myleen Hollero | Courtesy Nevada City Film Festival

The 23rd annual Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) kicks off earlier this season – June 23-25 with an exciting slate of independent, international short and feature length films; visiting filmmakers participating in Q&As, workshops and talks; happy hours and after parties; outdoor screenings, and more, all happening in downtown Nevada City.

Over the last year, the small homegrown festival with international flair has continued to add to its list of accolades. Proudly dubbed the “Sundance of the Sierra” for its fierce commitment to support independent films and filmmakers, NCFF was recently voted the #9 film festival by readers in USA Today’s 10Best.